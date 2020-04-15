Also available on the nbc app

Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato is standing by her husband's side following backlash over his behavior in a recent Instagram Live video. The Argentinian actress and model shut down the "malicious" claims about her marriage in a lengthy message after the "Home" singer was seen elbowing and grabbing her in a clip that was captured and shared online. Michael's rep also addressed the matter in a statement to PEOPLE magazine that read, "They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple."

Appearing: