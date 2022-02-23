Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Michael Bublé And Wife Luisana Lopilato Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 4 In New Music Video

CLIP02/22/22
Also available on the nbc app

Michael Bublé's family is expanding! The singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth child together, and the couple announced the happy news in his new music video. Last year, Michael told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover that his wife had another baby on the brain, and while he thought they were "good" at three, she wasn't so sure! "She said, 'It's so cute the way that you think you have an option,'" he shared at the time.

Appearing:
Tags: michael buble, celebrity, Luisana Lopilato, Baby, parenting, music
S2022 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.