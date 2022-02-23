Also available on the nbc app

Michael Bublé's family is expanding! The singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth child together, and the couple announced the happy news in his new music video. Last year, Michael told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover that his wife had another baby on the brain, and while he thought they were "good" at three, she wasn't so sure! "She said, 'It's so cute the way that you think you have an option,'" he shared at the time.

