Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan can't get enough of each other! The new couple shared another dose of PDA over social media this week, proving once again that they are not shy about showing off their romance. When Michael shared a sizzling snap of himself lounging on a yacht, which appeared to be taken on their recent vacation to St. Barts, Lori wrote, "Mm mmm mmmmm" with drooling and tongue emojis.

