Michael B. Jordan Was 'A Little Intimidated' To Play Famed Lawyer Bryan Stevenson In 'Just Mercy'

Also available on the NBC app

Michael B. Jordan had big shoes to fill while portraying Bryan Stevenson, the real-life lawyer and social justice activist at the center of the new film "Just Mercy." "I was a little intimidated. To meet him, I was like, 'Oh, this guy is really important. I just know how important he is to the community, to humanity. You don't say that lightly," he told Access Hollywood. "Just Mercy" hits theaters Dec. 25.

Appearing: