Michael B. Jordan is far from shy when it comes to his feelings for Lori Harvey! The "Just Mercy" star professed his love for the model on Instagram again, posting snaps from a recent date night and adding this simple yet romantic caption: "I love you baby." Lori was won over by his PDA, commenting back "I love youuuuuu," with a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

