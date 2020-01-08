Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Foxx brought his musical expertise to the set of his latest film! At a community screening for the drama "Just Mercy," Michael B. Jordan revealed that his co-star would lighten the mood on the set by bumping Marvin Gaye songs, among others. "He definitely curated the vibe," Michael explained. Jamie also talked about his personal connection to the film. "Just Mercy" opens wide in theaters on Jan. 10.

