Is Michael B. Jordan ready to take on fatherhood? The “Without Remorse” star tells Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall that he’d like to have “a couple” of kids in the next seven years – but will he name any of them after himself? The reigning Sexiest Man Alive also shares his thoughts on taking home this year’s title and jokes that his family bought every issue available! And, how meaningful was it for Michael to be the first actor of color to step into the lead role of Tom Clancy’s legendary character, John Kelly? “Without Remorse” premieres April 30 on Prime Video.

