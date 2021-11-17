Main Content

Michael B. Jordan is marking a milestone! The "Black Panther" actor and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary as a couple on November 16, 2021. To pay tribute to the occasion, Michael posted a series of affectionate snaps on his Instagram story. "It's been a crazy year," he wrote alongside the photos. Lori, who is the daughter of TV star Steve Harvey, also shared in the love. She posted an inside look at their intimate anniversary dinner.

