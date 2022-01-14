Also available on the nbc app

Touchdown! Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey scored a big win on a special occasion. The actor wished his ladylove a happy 25th birthday on Jan. 13 with a cute Instagram video of their private celebration, where they splashed around together during a football game on the beach. The pair proved they make the perfect team after pulling off an impressive play, which left Michael literally jumping for joy!

