Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About Going Public With Lori Harvey: 'I Finally Found What Love Was'

12/01/21
Michael B. Jordan has major love for Lori Harvey. The "A Journal For Jordan" star recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, sharing about going public with his love life. "When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through, It takes a special person to deal with that," he said.

Tags: michael b jordan, lori harvey, Black Panther, couples, relationships
