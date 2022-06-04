Is it really over for Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey? The pair has reportedly broken up after more than a year of dating. A source tells People that both stars are "completely heartbroken" over the split and "still love each other." Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for both Michael, 35, and Lori, 25. The pair had seemed smitten since confirming their romance back in January 2021 and they last stepped out together in March for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

