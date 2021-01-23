Sterling K. Brown Has So Much Love For 'Great Mom' Mandy Moore: Her Son Is The 'Sweetest Little Boy'
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are living it up in St. Barts! The stunning couple continued to flaunt their new romance while soaking up the sun on a yacht in the Caribbean. At one point, the 24-year-old model flashed a cheeky smile as she captured video of the "Black Panther" star showering her with kisses! Earlier in the week, the reigning Sexiest Man Alive also got very hands-on in a bathroom mirror selfie snapped by Lori. The pair later engaged in a flirty exchange after she posted, "He love it here." In a since-deleted tweet, the 33-year-old actor responded, "Nah she love it here… Welcome home." The steamy getaway came shortly after the pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram following months of dating speculation.