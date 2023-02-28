Michael B. Jordan has a new ad out and fans are loving it! The “Creed III” star is the face of a new Calvin Klein campaign – where he poses just in the brand’s underwear and shows off his muscles. Fans on social media were loving the video and reacted, with one person writing, “Today is a good day!” The 36-year-old was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday where the late night host showed him a billboard of his new campaign and he reacted.

