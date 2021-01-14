Also available on the nbc app

Michael B. Jordan is showing love for girlfriend Lori Harvey on her special day! The "Creed" star dropped a flirty comment on the model's Instagram account after she shared a series of sultry shots to mark her 24th birthday on Jan. 13. The reigning Sexiest Man Alive reacted enthusiastically to the photo shoot, posting, "Gimmie!! Sheesh!! Happy birthday, Turtle!!" He even included several drooling emojis for good measure! In addition to the public shoutout, the 33-year-old actor also celebrated the occasion by showering Steve Harvey's daughter with dozens and dozens of stunning white roses. She proudly shared a glimpse of the flowers with the caption, "Thank you, baby." The festivities came just days after the couple confirmed their relationship on social media following months of dating speculation.

