Things are really over for Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Following their break up the "Black Panther" star has removed all traces of Lori from his Instagram feed. The 35-year-old had been pretty open about their love and had shared photos and videos with his 25-year-old former flame pretty frequently. Lori also appears to have removed all posts of Michael as well.

