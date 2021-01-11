Also available on the nbc app

Michael B. Jordan has gone Instagram official with Lori Harvey! The “Black Panther” star shared two snaps with the 24-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey on his Instagram and tagged her. Lori also shares some loved up photo on her page with her man where they look super cute as the 33-year-old actor gazes at her lovingly and she smiles ear-to-ear. Many celebs reacted in the comments with excitement. “Faves,” Gabrielle Union wrote and her husband Dwyane Wade also reacted commenting with some hear emojis.

Appearing: