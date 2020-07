Also available on the NBC app

Mia Farrow revealed that her 26-year-old daughter Quincy has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. The 75-year-old actress shared a tweet on Friday which read, "a personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus."

