Met Gala’s Most Iconic Outfits: Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna & More

The Met Gala is the ultimate place for celebrity style, with stars hitting the museum steps in their most daring and extravagant looks every year! Over the decades, the event has been the setting for so many iconic fashion moments from A-listers like Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, among others. Access Hollywood is taking a look back in Met Gala history, showcasing some of the daringly dressed celebs and stylish red carpet couples – and hearing from some of the designers and stars themselves!

Tags: Met Gala, celebrity, fashion, beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, style, Hollywood
