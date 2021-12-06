Also available on the nbc app

Meryl Streep tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about playing the President in director Adam McKay's new film "Don't Look Up," and how much fun it was to work with such an acclaimed cast. Which co-star made her laugh so often that she "ruined a lot of takes"? And, Meryl reacts to hearing that Jennifer Lawrence was afraid of annoying her on set. "Don't Look Up" hits theaters on Dec. 10 and Netflix on Dec. 24.

Appearing:

S0 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution