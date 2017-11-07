Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Meryl Streep Speaks Out About 1979 Claim Where She Accused Dustin Hoffman Of Groping Her

CLIP11/06/17
Also available on the nbc app

Meryl Streep set the record straight about a quote where she once claimed that Hoffman touched her breast.

Appearing:
Tags: Access hollywood, actor dustin hoffman, television, what is dustin hoffman doing now, as seen on access, dustin hoffman why, Hollywood, Interviews, Celebrity news, Access, Dustin Hoffman, dustin hoffman actor, oscar dustin hoffman, entertainment, celebrity, what happened to dustin hoffman, gossip, Breaking News, entertainment news, dustin hoffman 2017, where is dustin hoffman
S2017 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.