Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski were on a livestream in honor of Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday, where they performed his tune “The Ladies Who Lunch” from the musical “Company.” The result was priceless! The women who were all wearing white robes sand along but no one expected Meryl to be shaking up a martini while singing. The iconic actress even chugged directly from the bottle of booze.

