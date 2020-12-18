Also available on the nbc app

Meredith Marks is speaking her truths! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Meredith broke down the biggest moments from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" with Access Hollywood's Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco. The jewelry designer admitted that she "felt an immense amount of guilt" having her husband miss their fashion show due to their separation. Meredith also got candid about her marriage struggles and revealed if she's happy now. Plus, Meredith revealed where she stands with co-star Jen Shah.

