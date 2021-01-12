Also available on the nbc app

Mena Suvari is getting ready to be a mom! The actress, who is preparing to welcome her first child with husband Michael Hope, got candid about pregnancy and her new movie "Don't Tell a Soul" while chatting with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall via Zoom. "I almost don't even have words to encompass it," she said of impending motherhood. "It's so transformation, and there's so much that unknown. And it's been an incredible process of surrender and trust into whatever's going to be." Plus, the "American Pie" alum also revealed the name that she has picked out for her baby boy! "Don't Tell a Soul" hits theaters, digital and VOD on Jan. 15.

