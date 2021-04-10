Also available on the nbc app

Mena Suvari just took on a major new role: motherhood! The actress, 42, gave birth to son Christopher Alexander Hope earlier this month, People confirmed on Friday. A rep for the actress told the mag that both mom and baby are “doing wonderfully.” Access Hollywood has reached out for further comment. Mena announced her pregnancy last October and shared with Access Hollywood earlier this year why it was so important to her to be so transparent about her journey – and, she couldn’t help revealing her little one’s name!

