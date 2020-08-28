Also available on the nbc app

Melissa Rycroft is getting candid. The reality star detailed her decision to have her breast implants removed while chatting with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, saying, "I was trying to do something that made me feel better about myself and the (implants) made me feel even worse about myself." Melissa also noted that she feels "so much better" after undergoing implant removal surgery. Plus, Melissa looked back on her stint on "The Bachelor" and revealed that she still hasn't watched the full "After the Final Rose" special, which captured Jason Mesnick breaking up with her six weeks after their proposal.

