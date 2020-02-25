Also available on the NBC app

Melissa McCarthy's new season of "Little Big Shots" is full of tiny talents! One of the show's stars is Tessa, who was only 6 years old when an infection caused her to have a life-saving leg amputation. However, Tessa didn't let this get in the way of her dreams to become a professional dancer! Melissa and Tessa talked to Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover about Tessa's impressive moves and her natural stage presence. "You're meant to do that, though! You're so comfortable in front of a crowd," Melissa told her young co-star. "Little Big Shots" premiere Feb. 24 at 10/9c on NBC.

