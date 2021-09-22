Also available on the nbc app

Melissa McCarthy pulled off the ultimate prank on Nicole Kidman. The comedian took to Instagram to share a clip of herself donning an old man's mask, which featured wrinkles, white hair and a white mustache. While wearing the mask, Melissa went up to Nicole and hugged her. "Our @9strangershulu finale airs tomorrow and based on the video, @nicolekidman will hug ANYONE on picture wrap," the comedian captioned the clip.

