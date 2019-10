Also available on the NBC app

Melissa McCarthy has a quirky eye for design! "The Kitchen" star joked to Access Hollywood about how her co-stars Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish enabled her manic furniture-shopping habits on set – and even encouraged her to buy a life-size fiberglass horse! Melissa, Elisabeth and Tiffany also revealed who among them would be the best mob boss. "The Kitchen" hits theaters everywhere Aug. 9.

