Main Content

Melissa McCarthy Gives Update On Meghan Markle Friendship

CLIP09/16/21

Melissa McCarthy has a friend in Meghan Markle! While Chatting with Access Hollywood about her new movie "The Starling," Melissa gave an update on the Duchess after she joined forces with Meghan to help launch her new initiative "40 x 40," in which Melissa told Meghan the pair should get a tattoo and party on a yacht in a now-viral video. "I'm still going full steam ahead ... I told her I had done half the tattoo ... unfortunately, some of her face was on a fold ... I'm not going to say where," she joked to Access Hollywood. "The Starling" hits theaters in limited release on Sept. 17 and will become available for streaming on Netflix on Sept. 24.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: melissa mccarthy, news, meghan markle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.