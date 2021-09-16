Melissa McCarthy has a friend in Meghan Markle! While Chatting with Access Hollywood about her new movie "The Starling," Melissa gave an update on the Duchess after she joined forces with Meghan to help launch her new initiative "40 x 40," in which Melissa told Meghan the pair should get a tattoo and party on a yacht in a now-viral video. "I'm still going full steam ahead ... I told her I had done half the tattoo ... unfortunately, some of her face was on a fold ... I'm not going to say where," she joked to Access Hollywood. "The Starling" hits theaters in limited release on Sept. 17 and will become available for streaming on Netflix on Sept. 24.

