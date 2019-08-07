Melissa McCarthy Felt Like 'Such A Nerd' Meeting The U.S. Women's Soccer Team

Also available on the NBC app

Even Melissa McCarthy gets starstruck sometimes! At the premiere of crime drama "The Kitchen," the two-time Oscar nominee told Access' Scott Evans that she "weirdly geeked out" when she recently met the U.S. women's national soccer team and felt "very awkward" in their presence. Plus, Melissa and her "The Kitchen" co-stars, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss, play a fun game to test their knowledge of mobster slang.

