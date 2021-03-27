Also available on the nbc app

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer know how to make each other laugh! The longtime pals and “Thunder Force” co-stars tell Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about working together on the new superhero comedy and how their 25-year friendship began. Octavia also cracks up when Melissa recalls filming the classic airplane scene from “Bridesmaids,” which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. “Thunder Force” hits Netflix on April 9.

