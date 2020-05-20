Also available on the NBC app

Melissa Joan Hart is making the most of her quarantine time! The actress and director tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover that she's working on a screenplay and getting Master Class tips from icons like Ron Howard while isolating at her Lake Tahoe home with family. Melissa also reveals how Access' Mario Lopez asked her to direct his upcoming Lifetime movie "Feliz NaviDAD," which Kit was offered a role in! And, Melissa reveals that her "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" castmates reunited back in February and went "bar hopping all night" together before the pandemic. The TV pals are set to team up again for Cast4Good's reunion event benefiting World Vision charity on May 21, and Kit gives Melissa an idea for what she can wear from her old "Sabrina" wardrobe.

Appearing: