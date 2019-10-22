Melissa Joan Hart Raves Over Directing Mario Lopez On-Screen: 'You Can't Complain, It's Easy'

Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Beau Cody Simpson On His 23rd Birthday: 'I Love You And Our Pirate Life!'
CLIP 01/11/20
Melissa Joan Hart stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Scott Evans and Mario Lopez about her new Lifetime flick "Christmas Reservations." Melissa, who also has directing on her entertainment resume, shares what it was like to direct Mario in a scene on the new Netflix show "Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia." Melissa and Mario also hilariously reminisce on starring in a couple of Christmas movies together!