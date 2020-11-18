Also available on the nbc app

The "Feliz NaviDAD" director tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about working with Mario and Kit on set for the Lifetime movie, premiering Nov. 21 at 8/7c. Melissa also weighs in on the possibilities of reviving "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Clarissa Explains It All" and dishes on why it was a "dream come true" to work with Jason Priestley on another Lifetime holiday project "Dear Christmas," premiering Nov. 27 at 8/7c.

