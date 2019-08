Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at Lupus LA's Annual Bag Ladies Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton, Melissa Joan Hart and Caroline Rhea reminisce about filming their '90s show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Plus, what do they think of the new Netflix "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" series? And, would they want to cameo on the show? Then, Melissa and Caroline explain how they became involved in the fight to cure lupus.

Appearing: