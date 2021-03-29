Also available on the nbc app

Melissa Gorga is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star breaks down all the drama happening on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Melissa opens up about her marriage struggles with husband Joe Gorga and reveals if the two actually considered getting a divorce. Melissa also admits she gets "anxiety" when she deals with Teresa Giudice's "old school drama" and shares her insight on her sister-in-law's new man. Plus, Melissa sounds off on co-star Jennifer Aydin.

