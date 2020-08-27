Also available on the NBC app

Melissa Gilbert got her big break at a young age as Laura Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie." The hit show ran from 1974 to 1983, and now, over 37 years after the finale aired, it's seeing a resurgence. Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover talked to Melissa about the show's new popularity and her life in quarantine. Plus, she looked back on her young love with former boyfriend Rob Lowe and detailed the first time they met. All nine seasons of "Little House on the Prairie" are re-airing weekdays 4-7 p.m. on Cozi TV, and the series is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

