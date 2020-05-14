Also available on the NBC app

Melissa Etheridge's son has passed away at just 21 years old. The singer's team confirmed the sad news in a brief social media post on Wednesday, sharing that Beckett Cypher had died and Etheridge's scheduled "Concerts at Home" performance was canceled. Further details, including a cause of death, remain undisclosed. Etheridge's rep told Access Hollywood that a formal statement would not be issued just yet, adding thanks for everyone's "patience during this trying time." Beckett was Etheridge's younger child with former partner Julie Cypher. In addition to the pair's daughter Bailey, 23, Etheridge is also mom to 13-year-old twins with now-ex-wife Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Appearing: