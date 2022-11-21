Main Content

Melissa Etheridge Reveals Favorite Thanksgiving Tradition In Her House

CLIP11/20/22

Melissa Etheridge and her wife, Linda Wallem, are sharing their favorite Thanksgiving tradition. While chatting with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans on the AMAs red carpet, the pair revealed what they are looking forward to about the upcoming holiday. "We watch a lot of football, and I must love the AMAs a lot because this is happening at the same time as the Chiefs game," she joked. The rock singer also explained why she was excited to be at the award show this year despite not being nominated.

