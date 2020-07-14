Also available on the NBC app

Melissa Etheridge is shedding light on her difficult path forward after losing her son Beckett to opioid addiction this spring. In a candid interview with “Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts, Melissa discussed the past two months since his death, saying, “Time does heal … You go one day at a time and you get through the grief and you get to the healing.” Melissa also shared details on Beckett’s struggle, the feelings she grappled with after his passing and how she’s turned to music and funding addiction research during this time.

