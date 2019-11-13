Melanie Griffith Admits She Had To Pay $80,000 For Coming To 'Working Girl' Set Drunk

Also available on the NBC app

Melanie Griffith is opening up about a "humbling, embarrassing" experience from her past. In the new oral history "Life Isn't Everything: Mike Nichols As Remembered By 150 Of His Closest Friends," the "Working Girl" actress opened up to its authors about the time the late director got "so mad" at her for showing up to set intoxicated, forcing production to temporarily shut down. Melanie detailed the incident and revealed that she was asked to pay $80,000 to pay for the missed day. "They wanted to get my attention, and they did," she said, adding that "she learned a lot from it."

