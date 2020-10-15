Also available on the nbc app

Nearly two weeks after his parents' diagnosis with COVID-19, Melania Trump confirmed that 14-year-old Barron Trump also tested positive. Although the Trump Administration previously said on Oct. 2 that the teen had not contracted the virus, the First Lady detailed her son's experience with the illness in a personal essay posted on the White House website. She revealed, "My fear came true when he was tested again, and it came up positive. Luckily, he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."

