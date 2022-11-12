Mel Gibson has nine kids, and two of them are now following in their famous dad's footsteps! Louie Gibson just co-wrote and co-directed the coming-of-age thriller "Manifest West." When it came to casting, he looked to his very own family, hiring his younger brother Milo Gibson! The brothers told Access Hollywood about carrying on the family business. They also shared their childhood memories and the highlights and challenges of growing up with a famous dad.

