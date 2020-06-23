Also available on the NBC app

Winona Ryder is doubling down on past claims about Mel Gibson making anti-semitic and homophobic comments. The "Stranger Things" star detailed an alleged encounter with Gibson years ago at a Hollywood event as she spoke to The Sunday Times about her experience with discrimination in the industry as a Jewish woman. "We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends," Ryder said. "And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking, and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?'" And then something came up about Jews, and he said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'" A rep for Gibson denied the allegations in a statement obtained by Access Hollywood.

