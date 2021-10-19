Also available on the nbc app

'Spice Girls' Melanie C was eliminated from "Dancing with The Stars" on Monday night. The shocking end to her time on the competition show stunned fans and her fellow competitors. Access Hollywood spoke to Mel and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, after the show and said they were shocked and disappointed by the results. "I really did not want to go home yet…I just felt like I had more to give. So, I feel like I have been cut off a little bit too early," Mel C said. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

