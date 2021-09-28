Wendy Williams Confirms She Is Returning To Her Talk Show Amid Recent Health Struggles
Mel C and Gleb Savchenko have their eye on the prize! The "Dancing with the Stars" partners caught up with Access Hollywood and opened up about a potential play date for their kids, with a special prop. "We'll do the playdate after we win the mirror ball. We'll put in the living room and we'll do a little circle together," Gleb joked. Mel agreed and revealed what she thinks about the fans voting for her on the show. "It's very daunting," she said. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.