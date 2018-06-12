Mel B Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt & How Her Daughter Phoenix Chi Reacted To The Note She Left

Also available on the NBC app

Mel B sits down with Access' Scott Evans and opens up about her second suicide attempt at a time she claims she was in an abusive relationship. Mel also talked about how she wrote her oldest daughter, Phoenix Chi, a note before she attempted to take her own life and her daughter's reaction to the note. Mel now calls her daughter "her rock." (Stephen Belafonte has denied all accusations of abuse.) Mel B's book, "Brutally Honest," is out now.

