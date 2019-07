Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet after Tuesday's "America's Got Talent," Mel B tells Access' Scott Evans she's single, but not ready to mingle. Then, Mel talks her kids going back to school. And, Mel B gives Scott props for his post-summer abs! Plus, the "AGT" Judge dishes on why she pressed her buzzer during escape artist Lord Nil's performance. Finally, did Mel just help Scott make a video dating profile?

Appearing: