Megyn Kelly Trashes HBO Max For Temporarily Pulling 'Gone With The Wind'

Megyn Kelly is calling out HBO Max for taking down "Gone with the Wind." HBO announced that it would be removing the controversial 1939 film from its library temporarily amid the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in the United States after the George Floyd tragedy. Megyn Kelly – who was the center of controversy herself in 2018 for defending blackface -- took to Twitter to share her disappointment with the streaming service, tweeting "Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we'll have left? Where does this end??"

