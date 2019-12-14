Megyn Kelly Reveals 6-Year-Old Son Was 'Confused' By 'Bombshell' Poster

Also available on the NBC app

Megyn Kelly is weighing in on "Bombshell." The journalist broke her silence on the anticipated film, which depicts the downfall of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes following sexual harassment allegations from multiple women at the network including Megyn and Gretchen Carlson. Megyn shared a photo of her 6-year-old son looking at the poster and revealed that seeing Charlize Theron in character as her left him "confused." Though she wasn't involved in the filmmaking process, Megyn shared that watching the movie was "incredibly emotional" – and she would "certainly" have made some edits if she could.

